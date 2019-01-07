GANCI, Thomas J. "Tommy"

Entered into rest January 5, 2019. Beloved son of Michael (Mia) Ganci and Amy (nee Czechowski) Ganci (Russell Grosjean); adored brother of Susan Grossi-Ganci (Daniel Clark) and Gabrielle Ganci; cherished grandson of John and Francine Ganci, Thomas and Bonnie Czechowski and Danielle and Robert Weber and great-grandson of Eugene (late Bernadette) Osieja and Jane (late Edmond) Czechowski; fond nephew of John (Sharon) Ganci, Kelly Ganci and the late Mark Czechowski; also survived by cousins and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Andrew Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas' name to Kids Escaping Drugs or Save the Michaels of the World.