Smiles at Queen City Roller Girls in RiverWorks

Photo: 1 / 57

The Queen City Roller Girls returned for the 2019 season, with defending champion Suicidal Saucies taking on fellow house team the Alley Kats on Saturday, Jan. 5. 2018, in Buffalo RiverWorks. See the roller derby fans who welcomed the sport's return for another season. The Saucies knocked off the Alley Kats, 148-134, to start the season on a high note.