Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Neighbors Pub: Bar feature
Jillian Canova serves dinner to David Jones, not pictured, and Jordan Goetz, left, of the Town of Tonawanda.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Neighbors Pub is at 337 Kenmore Ave.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Bartender Liz Mordino makes an Absolut Citron and cranberry juice.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Laurie Ferry, left, of Williamsville sits with her husband Duane and celebrates a Quick Draw win.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A close look at the dart board in Neighbors.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Jeff Gearhart of Amherst and John Kuntz of the Town of Tonawanda enjoy wings and fries.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hereu2019s an order of hot wings.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The owners are big Boston Red Sox fans.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Neighbors Pub is at 337 Kenmore Ave.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hanging out are regulars Pat Bleekman of the Town of Tonawanda and John Dalton Jr. of Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Bartender Liz Mordino pours a Big Ditch Hayburner.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hanging out from left are David Jones and Jordan Goetz, both of the Town of Tonawanda.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Neighbors Pub is at 337 Kenmore Ave.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Bill Hoock of Buffalo and his daughter Debby Szurgyi of Amherst have dinner in the dining room.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
There's baseball memorabilia on the wall.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
They have decorations behind the bar that honor firefighters.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Behind the bar is a sign bearing the pub's former name, which sits under a photo of a previous owner from decades ago. At the time, women werenu2019t allowed to sit at the bar with the men.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Neighbors Pub is at 337 Kenmore Ave.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
More Galleries
Smiles at InfoTech Winter Bash in Labatt Brew House
Buffalo Bulls 77, Ball State Cardinals 65
O'Hara 67, St. Francis 53
Senior Stroll at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Root & Bloom: Restaurant review
January Home of the Month: City living
The Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome
Catches of the Week (Jan. 16)
Photo:
1
/ 19
Monday, January 7, 2019
Neighbors Pub is friendly, old-school bar and restaurant at 337 Kenmore Ave.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
Old-school comfort, prices at Neighbors Pub
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article