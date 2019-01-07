Rev. John R. Aurelio admitted to Niagara County law enforcement in 1993 that he and Rev. Bernard M. Mach sodomized young boys in an East Aurora house the priests shared. The abuse happened 15 to 20 years prior, he told authorities. Aurelio was not charged. Aurelio served at these places from 1967 to 1993: St. Helen's, Hinsdale; Cardinal Mindszenty High School, Dunkirk; St. Leo the Great, Amherst; West Seneca Developmental Center; St. Catherine of Siena, West Seneca; St. John the Evangelist, Buffalo; and Christ the King Seminary, East Aurora.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
Donald W. Becker was accused in March 2018 by three men of sexually abusing them when they were teenagers or younger. When questioned about that, the diocese acknowledged Becker had been removed from public ministry in 2003 because of abuse allegations. Becker denied molesting any children and said he retired because of health problems. Becker served in the following parishes between 1968 and 2002: St. Mark's, Rushford; St. Mary's of the Assumption, Lancaster; St. Bonaventure, West Seneca; SS. Peter & Paul, Hamburg; Nativity of Our Lord, Orchard Park; St. Stephen's, Grand Island; St. Agatha's, Buffalo; St. Joseph's, Fredonia; St. Mary's, Batavia.
(1995 Priest Pictorial Directory)
David M. Bialkowski stands outside St. John's Church in Buffalo on March 31, 2008. A former altar server accused Bialkowski of inappropriate touching in 2011. Two more accusers came forward shortly after that and Bialkowski was put on administrative leave from St. John Gualbert in Cheektowaga and ordered not to perform any priestly duties. Bialkowski served in the following parishes between 1989 and 2011: St. Bernard's, Buffalo; SS. Peter & Paul, Hamburg; and St. John Gualbert, Cheektowaga.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
Robert J. Biesinger was accused in a 1995 lawsuit of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in August 1974 during a drill-team competition in Chicago, as well as at locations in the Buffalo area. Biesinger resigned as pastor of St. Aloysius Gonzaga parish in Cheektowaga in 1994 and retired before the diocese settled the lawsuit in 1996.
(1983 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Robert P. Conlin was accused by Wayne Bortle, 53, of sexually abusing him in the rectory of St. Mary Church in Pavilion more than three decades ago, when Bortle was about 16. Bortle's attorney notified the Buffalo Diocese of Bortle's claims on Jan. 18, 2018. The diocese has not acknowledged allegations against Conlin, who died in 1997, or paid any settlement to Bortle.
(1983 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Paul R. Coppola was one of the 36 priests publicly identified Nov. 5, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been credibly accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegations except to indicate that they involved more than one minor. He served in parishes from 1966 to 1983 in Lackawanna and Portville. Coppola died in 2006.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
Rev. James H. Cotter served most of his career in Bemus Point and Batavia. The Buffalo diocese was accused in a 2007 lawsuit of transferring Cotter to San Diego, where he was accused of molesting a 7-year-old boy in the late 1980s. The diocese did not contribute to a settlement paid by the San Diego Diocese. Cotter served in the following parishes and schools from 1962 to 1978: St. Mary's, Little Valley; St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Cheektowaga; Most Precious Blood, Angola; Notre Dame High School, Batavia; and Our Lady of Lourdes, Bemus Point.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
Kevin V. Downey was pastor at St. Bonaventure Church in Allegany, NY, from 2000 to 2002. The Franciscan Friars provincial office permanently removed Downey from public ministries in April 2017 after ruling an allegation against him was credible. Downey was a Franciscan friar assigned at the time to a church in Triangle, Va.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
Donald S. Fafinski was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. A Boston, Mass., man told The News that Fafinski sexually abused him in the 1970s when he was a student at Archbishop Walsh High School in Olean. Steve Lilly-Weber reported the abuse in 1994 and two years later reached a $28,000 settlement with the diocese. Fafinski served in the following parishes and schools between 1968 and 2002: St. Casimir's, Buffalo; Cardinal Mindszenty High School, Dunkirk; Archbishop Walsh High School, Olean; Youth Ministry, Dunkirk & Fredonia; St. John Vianney, Orchard Park; St. Joseph's, Fredonia; and St. John's, Jamestown.
(1995 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Douglas F. Faraci was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him. He served in the following parishes and schools between 1970 and 2002: St. Elizabeth's, Cherry Creek; St. Anthony's, Batavia; St. Joseph's, Lockport; St. Joseph's, Niagara Falls; Annunciation, Buffalo; chaplain at St. Jude Center, Buffalo General Hospital, and Roswell Park.
(1995 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Fred G. Fingerle was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him. He served in the following parishes and schools between 1964 and 2002: St. John, Whitesville; St. Timothy's, Tonawanda; St. Teresa's, Buffalo; Most Precious Blood, Angola; All Saints, Buffalo; St. John the Evangelist, Buffalo; St. Mary's of the Lake, Hamburg; Blessed Sacrament, Andover.
(1995 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
An August 2018 Pennsylvania grand jury report on clergy sexual abuse criticized the Buffalo Diocese for its handling of allegations against the Rev. Michael R. Freeman, a former Buffalo priest. Freeman was moved from Buffalo churches to parishes in Pennsylvania after the Buffalo Diocese learned in 1981 that he had been involved in u201ccriminal behavioru201d and u201cadmitted inappropriate sexual behavioru201d with young men and children during five assignments in the Buffalo area, the grand jury alleged. In March 2018, the Buffalo Diocese included Freeman's name on a list of 42 priests that it said it had received u201ccredible accusations" of abuse against, but it provided no details about the allegations. According to the Pennsylvania report, he was removed from the priesthood in 1989, while serving in Pennsylvania. Freeman died in 2010.
(1983 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Joseph Friel and the diocese were sued in July 1994 by Christopher Szuflita, who said he was molested by the priest in the late 1960s. Friel died in 1995. Friel was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.
(1983 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Mark M. Friel was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him.
(1995 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
The diocese pulled Dennis Fronczak without explanation from Our Lady of Pompeii parish in Lancaster in 2015. Kristen Lovullo, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, accused Fronczak in a story The News published June 18, 2018 of fondling her when she was 9 to 12 years old at St. Stephen's School on Grand Island. The diocese announced 10 days later that its investigation substantiated allegations of sexual misconduct against Fronczak.
(1995 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Rev. Thomas G. Gresock was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
John P. Hajduk was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him.
(1983 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Michael J. Harrington was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
Brian M. Hatrick was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. Monica Lesniak, of Cheektowaga, told The Buffalo News in September 2018 that she told her parish pastor in the early 1980s that Hatrick had molested her teenage son Six Buffalo Diocese bishops or auxiliary bishops allowed Hatrick to remain in parishes until 2007.
(1995 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
James P. Hayes was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him.
(1983 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Louis J. Hendricks was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. Timothy J. Clark, a former altar boy, told The Buffalo News that Hendricks repeatedly abused him when he was a teenager in South Buffalo in the 1980s. He said he reported his abuse to the diocese in 2010.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
J. Grant Higgins was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him.
(1995 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Francis T. Hogan was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him.
(1983 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Stanley Idziak molested two North Tonawanda brothers in the 1970s and then arranged to be transferred in 1979 to a parish near Atlanta, Ga., when the boys' family moved there, and continued to abuse the younger brother, according to the mother of Bill and Rick Larango. The Archdiocese of Atlanta paid $570,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the parents of two other Georgia brothers who accused Idziak of sexual abuse. Idziak served at Our Lady of Czestochowa from the 1960s to 1978.
(Courtesy of Tonawanda News)
Fred D. Ingalls pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in June 2004. He was an administrator at St. Joseph in Varysburg and St. Cecilia in Sheldon at the time of his arrest. He was sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison.
(1983 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Florian A. Jasinski was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him.
(1983 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Rev. Gerald C. Jasinski was a priest at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Lancaster when he was arrested in 1986 on felony charges of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse and unlawfully dealing with a child. He was accused of having sexual contact with two boys, aged 15 and 18, at a cabin in Wyoming County. Jasinski pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of first-degree attempted sexual abuse and was sentenced in December 1986 to five years on probation, according to Buffalo News archives. Jasinski served in the following parishes from 1969 to 1986: St. John the Evangelist, Sinclairville; Queen of Peace, Buffalo; St. Stanislaus, Buffalo; St. James, Depew; and St. Mary of the Assumption, Lancaster.
(1983 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Richard P. Judd was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. Nick D'Amico told the Niagara Gazette that Judd abused him when he was a student at an elementary school in 1975. He first went public with the allegations in 2002. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against Judd.
(1983 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Rev. Timothy J. Kelley was accused in a 2003 lawsuit in Florida of abusing a former altar boy and student at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in Dunkirk when he was 13. Kelley was accused of having sexual contact with the boy in 1983 after driving him to Florida for a vacation. Kelley served at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Dunkirk from 1978 to 1983, when he transferred to the St. Petersburg, Fla. Diocese.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
Thomas L. Kemp was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him.
(1983 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Richard J. Keppeler was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him.
(1995 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Michael Lewandowski taught at two Buffalo-area Catholic high schools for more than a decade. He was suspended from any public ministry in 2014 after he was accused of sexually abusing a minor. Lewandowski was a Franciscan friar in a parish in Davidsville, Pa., at the time. The allegation alleges Lewandowski's misconduct occurred during the 1980s - the period when he was teaching at St. Francis High School in Hamburg and at Cardinal O'Hara High School in the Town of Tonawanda. Buffalo Diocese officials declined to say if the alleged abuse involved a child from the Buffalo area.
(St. Francis High School yearbook)
Bernard M. Mach was accused in a lawsuit filed Dec. 9, 1993 of sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy in the rectory of St. Mary's Church in Lockport two years prior. A grand jury investigated but did not indict Mach. The diocese later settled a $2 million lawsuit. Rev. John R. Aurelio told police he and Mach sodomized young boys in East Aurora in the 1970s. Mach served in the following parishes from 1964 to 1993: St. Mary's, East Arcade; Holy Cross, Buffalo; St. Vincent de Paul, North Evans; St. Gerard's, Buffalo; St. John Vianney, Orchard Park; Sacred Heart, Niagara Falls; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Buffalo; and St. Mary's, Lockport.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
Rev. Loville N. Martlock was placed on "medical leave" in 1994 after being accused of abusing a boy between 1974 and 1978. He was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. Martlock served in the following parishes from 1964 to 1994: St. John the Evangelist, Sinclairville; Infant of Prague, Cheektowaga; Holy Family, Buffalo; St. Christopher's, Tonawanda; Cardinal Mindszenty High School, Dunkirk; St. John de la Salle, Niagara Falls; St. John Fischer, South Dayton; St. Elizabeth, Cherry Creek; St. Mary High School, Lancaster; St. Benedict the Moor, Buffalo; Notre Dame High School, Batavia; and Our Lady of Good Counsel, Darien Center.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
Fabian J. Maryanski was first accused in 1995 of having had sexual contact with a girl in his parish at St. Patrick in Barker beginning when she was 15 or 16. The allegations did not become public until 2018. The diocese allowed Maryanski to continue to serve in parishes for more than a decade after the 1995 complaint and did not include him in a March 2018 list of 42 priests against whom it had received credible allegations of sexual misconduct with minors.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
Thomas J. McCarthy was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him. McCarthy served in the following parishes 1981 and 2003: Christ the King, Snyder; Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Lackawanna; St. Mary of the Angels, Olean; St. John the Baptist, Kenmore; All Saints, Buffalo; St. John the Baptist, West Valley.
(1995 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Michael J. Miller, a Franciscan priest, taught for several years - in 1993 and again from 2000 to 2003 - at St. Francis High School in Athol Springs. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison on charges of possessing child pornography, obscenity and risk of injury to a minor in 2013 in Connecticut, where he was a pastor at a parish in Kensington. He was accused of having inappropriate Facebook chats with boys there. He's now on Connecticut's sex offender registry.
(Courtesy of Connecticut Department of Emergency Services & Public Protection)
Basil A. Ormsby was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
Norbert F. Orsolits was accused Feb. 27, 2018 by Michael Whalen of sexually abusing him when he was a teenager and Orsolits was his priest at St. John Vianney in Orchard Park. Orsolits admitted to The Buffalo News he had abused "probably dozens" of teenaged boys. The diocese removed Orsolits from public ministry in 2003, but did not reveal why then. Orsolits served here from 1966 to 2003: St. Joseph's, Bliss; All Saints, Buffalo; St. John the Evangelist, Buffalo; St. John Kanty, Buffalo; St. John Gaulbert, Cheektowaga; Our Lady of Czestochowa, Cheektowaga; St. James, Depew; St. James, Buffalo; St. John Vianney, Orchard Park; St. Mary of the Angels, Olean; Sacred Heart, Portville; St. Lawrence, Buffalo; and Buffalo General Hospital, Buffalo.
(1995 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Martin L. Pavlock was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. Pavlock told The Buffalo News that he had "crossed the line" on one occasion many years ago, but declined to reveal any further information about the incident. Pavlock said he spent 7 months at Southdown Institute, a counseling and therapy facility outside Toronto. He said the diocese removed him from public ministry in 2002.
(1995 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
James F. Rapp, who grew up in Lockport and taught as a priest in 1979-80 at DeSale High School in Lockport, has been convicted in two other states of sex crimes involving children. He was charged with molesting two teenage boys in Oklahoma in 1999, pleaded no contest to lewd molestation, and was sentenced to two consecutive 20-year prison terms. In 2016, he was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison in Michigan after being charged with molesting six students at a Catholic high school in Jackson, Mich., in the 1980s.
(Courtesy of Michigan Department of Corrections)
Roy K. Ronald was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him.
(1983 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Joseph E. Schieder, a monsignor, advised presidents Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy on youth issues as director of Catholic Youth of America. He was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him. Scheider was the pastor at St. Andrew's in Tonawanda from 1964 to 1976.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
Joseph A. Schuster was accused by Mark Lynch of Youngstown of sexually abusing him 50 years ago, in 1968 when Lynch was 13, at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel rectory in Niagara Falls. Lynch said he sent the diocese a complaint on March 12, 2018. Schuster left the priesthood in the early 1990s and died in 2007.
(1983 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Gerald P. Sheehan was one of the 36 priests publicly identified Nov. 5, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been credibly accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. Sheehan died in 2006. The diocese did not release any information about the allegations except to indicate that they involved more than one minor. WKBW-TV reported in August 2018 that a woman had accused Sheehan of sexually abusing her when she was 7 to 14 years old in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
Three brothers from the Kane family in South Buffalo family publicly accused Ronald Silverio in July 2018 of molesting them when they were boys. Silverio allegedly abused them when was a Catholic priest in the 1970s at Holy Family Church in Buffalo and at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niagara Falls. Silverio took a leave of absence from the Buffalo Diocese in 1980. His priestly faculties were removed a year later because he became executive director of a Planned Parenthood office in Niagara Falls. The brothers have filed a complaint with the diocese seeking compensation.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
Arthur Smith plays piano on Cathedral Green on June 6, 2000. The diocese pulled Smith from Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta parish in Depew in April 2018 over a complaint of childhood sexual abuse. On June 28, 2018, the diocese announced its investigation substantiated allegations of sexual misconduct against Smith.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
Clatus E. Snyder was one of the 36 priests publicly identified Nov. 5, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been credibly accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegations against him except to indicate that they involved more than one minor. Snyder died in 2001.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
James A. Spielman has been accused of molesting two children in lawsuits the Buffalo diocese settled. The diocese quietly paid $1.5 million in 2016 to a Buffalo man who accused Spielman of sexually abusing him when he was a student at Archbishop Walsh High School in Olean and Spielman was a religion teacher there. Spielman served in the following parishes and schools from 1970 to 1993: Camp Turner, Allegany State Park; St. Aloysius, Springville; SS. Peter & Paul, Jamestown; St. Patrick's, Salamanca; Archbishop Walsh High School, Olean; Assumption, Portageville; and St. Mary's, Canaseraga.
(1982 Archbishop Walsh High School yearbook)
Gary Astridge in July 2018 accused the Rev. Edward Townsend of molesting him, beginning when he was 7 years old. Townsend belonged to the Eudist religious order but worked as a teacher at the diocese's Cardinal Dougherty High School in Buffalo. Astridge filed a complaint with the Buffalo Diocese seeking compensation. A second man, who requested anonymity, also told The Buffalo News he was molested by Townsend.
(File photo/The Buffalo News)
The diocese suspended Samuel Venne from public ministry in April 2018 over a complaint of childhood sexual abuse. Venne, who is retired, regularly celebrated Masses at St. Stephen Church on Grand Island. On June 28, 2018, the diocese announced its investigation substantiated allegations of sexual misconduct against Venne.
(1995 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Edward J. Walker was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him.
(1995 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
William G. Ward was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. The diocese did not release any information about the allegation against him.
(1983 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
William F.J. White was placed on leave in February 1993 after he was accused of sexual abuse. He was no longer functioning as a priest and had moved out of state, the diocese said in 2002. White was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.
(1983 Priests' Pictorial Directory)
Robert W. Wood was removed as pastor of St. Joseph in Varysburg in 2003 after being accused of sexually abusing a minor. At the time, he said it involved an alleged incident that happened 16 years prior. Wood was one of the 42 priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone as having been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.
These are some of the priests who have worked in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and been accused of sexual misconduct with children. Some were among 42 diocese priests publicly identified March 20, 2018 by Bishop Richard J. Malone. Some were previously identified by The Buffalo News.
Share this article