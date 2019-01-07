Five injured following collision between vehicle and Metro bus
Five people were injured Monday when a vehicle struck a Metro bus at about 7:30 p.m. at Ash and Sycamore streets on Buffalo's East Side, according to a spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.
The bus driver and four passengers aboard the bus were transported to the hospital, with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the spokeswoman said.
Transit Police were continuing an investigation of the incident.
Story topics: Metro bus accident/ Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police Department
