Five injured following collision between vehicle and Metro bus

Published

Five people were injured Monday when a vehicle struck a Metro bus at about 7:30 p.m. at Ash and Sycamore streets on Buffalo's East Side, according to a spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

The bus driver and four passengers aboard the bus were transported to the hospital, with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the spokeswoman said.

Transit Police were continuing an investigation of the incident.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
