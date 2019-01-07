Ex-state prison officer sentenced to 17 years in prison for murder attempt

A former Attica state prison correctional officer was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison for attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend in Buffalo.

Peter Vegas, 38, of Buffalo, left his job at the prison May 21 and stabbed the woman in the neck more than once after forcing his way through a locked door at her Sage Avenue home, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said.

Neighbors heard her screams and called police. Vegas was apprehended at his home a short time later.

Flynn said the victim endured years of abuse prior to "this vicious, premeditated attack that could have ended her life.”

Vegas was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges after pleading guilty in October to attempted second-degree murder and other charges.

The judge issued orders of protection for the victim and her three children that remain in effect until 2042.