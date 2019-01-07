DUROW, Shirley Ann

DUROW - Shirley Ann 82, of North Tonawanda, NY, on December 27, 2018, at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Born in North Tonawanda, NY on December 15, 1936; daughter of the late Albert and Luella (Strassburg) Batt. Shirley was a longtime member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda, where she was a choir member. She was a former member of Gratwick Hose Ladies Auxiliary, and enjoyed camping. Survivors include her husband, Albert F. Durow, Jr. They were married July 16, 1955; two children, Candace (Stephen) Holtham, and Dean (Sandra) Durow; four grandchildren, Sarah (Mark) Napolitano, Andrew and Joshua Durow, and Chelsea (Mark) Doherty; great-grandchild, Carmine Napolitano; brother, Willis "Don" Batt; and sister, Patricia (Jack) Durante. Shirley was predeceased by a son, Wayne Durow; three brothers, Albert, Jr., Richard, and Clifford Batt; and a sister, Marlyn Batt. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday (January 12) at 11:00 AM in St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1135 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120, with the Rev. Keith Knupp, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the church, or UNYTS. Arrangements were with the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME.