DUKE, David A.

DUKE - David A. January 5, 2019, beloved husband of Nancy (nee Dombrowski) Duke; loving father of David (Aeren), Derek, Amanda Duke, Corey Fisher, Allison (Bryan) Holmgren, Erin, Jeffrey Fisher; dear grandfather of Connor, Ryan, Zavier and Hayley; son of Albert G. (late Lillian) Duke; brother of Susan (Gary) Laska, Angelo, Carla Duke and the late Albert Duke Jr.; also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday from 4-8 PM at The Fairdale Banquet Center, 672 Wehrle Dr., Amherst, NY 14225. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 AM at St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com