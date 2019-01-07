COVINO, Irene C. (Rybicki)

Of Lackawanna, NY, December 29, 2018, loving daughter of the late John and Anna (nee Zielinski) Rybicki; dearest sister of Joseph Rybicki and the late Theodore Rybicki, Tessie Maze, Adeline (late Florian) Kaczmarek, Gerald Rybicki, Isabel (late Walter) Bernacki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful and caring staff at Father Baker Manor. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.