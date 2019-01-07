COLBY, Robert J. "Mr. Lincoln"

COLBY - Robert J. "Mr. Lincoln"

January 6, 2019 age 75; beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Caparaso) Colby; dear father of Scott (Lisa) Colby, Lisa (Joseph) Principato, Suzanne (Ron Smith) Colby Battilana and Craig Robert (Janelle) Colby; loving Papa of Ashley, Justin, Tristan, Braden, Sabrina, Leo and Blake; brother of Theodore (Paula) Colby; dearest cousin of Deborah Maxwell and family. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Hopkins) Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 10 AM at St. Mary's Chapel, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheektowaga. Family and friends invited. Mr. Colby was a highly respected figure in the Lincoln Mercury Business for over 47 years. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com