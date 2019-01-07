BUGENHAGEN, Audrey A. (Quick)

Of Lake View, NY January 6, 2019, beloved wife of the late Roy A. Bugenhagen; loving mother of Karen (John) Todorof, Sharon (late William) Keane, Debbie (Jack) Fortune, Gale (Gary) Georgi and Judy (Phil) Burgio; also survived by 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Frank (late Sheila) Quick, James (late Kathy) Quick and Larry Quick. Family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 2-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Audrey was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA of your choice. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com