Man shot in car on Franklin Street is Buffalo's first homicide of 2019

Buffalo Police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2019.

Buffalo Police say Buffalo's Frank Navaroli, 27, died as a result of gunshot wounds prior to a car accident in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Police say that emergency responders were called to a motor vehicle accident on Franklin Street, near Allen Street, at around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Navaroli was found in a Chevrolet Malibu and was declared dead at the scene, police say. According to police, investigators found that the victim was a passenger in the car, and that the driver had apparently fled the scene.

An autopsy later confirmed that Navaroli had been shot at least twice prior to the accident, and died as a result of gunshot wounds, said police.

Homicide Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Buffalo Police by calling or texting the confidential tip line at 847-2255.