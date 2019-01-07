Bills DT Kyle Williams' last NFL hurrah will be in Pro Bowl

Kyle Williams gets to play one more game in the NFL after all.

The NFL announced Monday that the Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle, who announced his retirement before the Dec. 30 regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins, will play in the Pro Bowl Jan. 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Williams, who had been selected as an alternate, will replace injured Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey.

It will mark Williams' sixth appearance in the league's annual all-star game. That makes him the ninth player in Bills history to be chosen to six or more Pro Bowls.

After joining the Bills in 2006 as a fifth-round draft pick from LSU, Williams went on to become the franchise's all-time leader in games played (183) and sacks (48.5) among defensive tackles.

In his 13th and final season with the Bills, Williams had five sacks, 35 tackles and 14 quarterback hits.