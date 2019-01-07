Boys basketball polls (Week of Jan. 8)

Buffalo News Boys Basketball Polls

Brackets indicate a first-place votes

*–Indicates tie in voting

Large Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points LW

1 Park [8] 7-1 80 1

2 Niagara Falls (AA) 8-2 65 4

3 St. Francis 7-2 61 3

4 Canisius 7-4 48 2

5 Lewiston-Porter (A2) 9-0 47 5

6 South Park (A2) 7-1 39 7

7 Williamsville North (AA) 9-1 38 6

8 West Seneca East (A2) 7-1 18 NR

9 Health Sciences (A2) 6-3 16 8

10 Amherst (A2) 5-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Clarence (AA) 6, St. Joe’s 1.

Pollsters: Gabe Michael (St. Joe’s coach), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach), Erik O’Bryan (Niagara Wheatfield coach), Dennis Hartnett (official), Matt Bradshaw (Lew-Port coach), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt, Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News).

Small Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points LW

1 Cardinal O’Hara [5] 10-0 68 2

2 Olean [2] (B1) 10-0 65 1

3 Tapestry (C1) 6-2 52 8

4 East (C1) 7-3 46 10

5 Middle College (C1) 6-1 41 3

6 Nichols 3-5 31 4

7 Randolph (C2) 7-2 17 5

8 Medina (B2)* 8-1 14 10

8 Southwestern (B2)* 8-2 14 7

10 All./Limestone (B2)* 6-1 13 6

10 City Honors (B1)* 7-1 13 9

Others receiving votes: Wilson (B2) 3, Lackawanna (B2) 2, Olmsted (B2) 1, MST Seneca (B2) 1, Salamanca (C) 1.

Pollsters: Andrews, Universal, Rodriguez, Larry Jones (Depew coach, Section VI chairman), Rob Genco (Silver Creek coach), Brett Sippel (Wilson coach), Tony Pulvirenti (Cardinal O’Hara coach), Derek Hill (official), Sil Dan (official).