Justin Hemphill and the Cardinal O'Hara Hawks are the new No. 1 Small School in the Buffalo News poll. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Boys basketball polls (Week of Jan. 8)

| Published | Updated

Buffalo News Boys Basketball Polls

Brackets indicate a first-place votes

*–Indicates tie in voting

Large Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points       LW

1 Park [8]      7-1      80      1

2 Niagara Falls (AA)            8-2      65       4

3 St. Francis 7-2      61       3

4 Canisius      7-4      48       2

5 Lewiston-Porter (A2)     9-0      47       5

6 South Park (A2)   7-1      39       7

7 Williamsville North (AA)           9-1      38       6

8 West Seneca East (A2)  7-1      18       NR

9 Health Sciences (A2)      6-3      16       8

10 Amherst (A2)     5-2      12       NR

Others receiving votes: Clarence (AA) 6, St. Joe’s 1.

Pollsters: Gabe Michael (St. Joe’s coach), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach), Erik O’Bryan (Niagara Wheatfield coach), Dennis Hartnett (official), Matt Bradshaw (Lew-Port coach), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt, Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News).

Small Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points       LW

1 Cardinal O’Hara [5]        10-0   68       2

2 Olean [2] (B1)      10-0   65       1

3 Tapestry (C1)        6-2      52       8

4 East (C1)    7-3      46       10

5 Middle College (C1)        6-1      41       3

6 Nichols       3-5      31       4

7 Randolph (C2)      7-2      17       5

8 Medina (B2)*       8-1      14       10

8 Southwestern (B2)*       8-2      14       7

10 All./Limestone (B2)*    6-1      13       6

10 City Honors (B1)*         7-1      13       9

Others receiving votes: Wilson (B2) 3, Lackawanna (B2) 2, Olmsted (B2) 1, MST Seneca (B2) 1, Salamanca (C) 1.

Pollsters: Andrews, Universal, Rodriguez, Larry Jones (Depew coach, Section VI chairman), Rob Genco (Silver Creek coach), Brett Sippel (Wilson coach), Tony Pulvirenti (Cardinal O’Hara coach), Derek Hill (official), Sil Dan (official).

