Boys basketball polls (Week of Jan. 8)
Buffalo News Boys Basketball Polls
Brackets indicate a first-place votes
*–Indicates tie in voting
Large Schools
Rank School (Class) Record Points LW
1 Park [8] 7-1 80 1
2 Niagara Falls (AA) 8-2 65 4
3 St. Francis 7-2 61 3
4 Canisius 7-4 48 2
5 Lewiston-Porter (A2) 9-0 47 5
6 South Park (A2) 7-1 39 7
7 Williamsville North (AA) 9-1 38 6
8 West Seneca East (A2) 7-1 18 NR
9 Health Sciences (A2) 6-3 16 8
10 Amherst (A2) 5-2 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Clarence (AA) 6, St. Joe’s 1.
Pollsters: Gabe Michael (St. Joe’s coach), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach), Erik O’Bryan (Niagara Wheatfield coach), Dennis Hartnett (official), Matt Bradshaw (Lew-Port coach), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt, Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News).
Small Schools
Rank School (Class) Record Points LW
1 Cardinal O’Hara [5] 10-0 68 2
2 Olean [2] (B1) 10-0 65 1
3 Tapestry (C1) 6-2 52 8
4 East (C1) 7-3 46 10
5 Middle College (C1) 6-1 41 3
6 Nichols 3-5 31 4
7 Randolph (C2) 7-2 17 5
8 Medina (B2)* 8-1 14 10
8 Southwestern (B2)* 8-2 14 7
10 All./Limestone (B2)* 6-1 13 6
10 City Honors (B1)* 7-1 13 9
Others receiving votes: Wilson (B2) 3, Lackawanna (B2) 2, Olmsted (B2) 1, MST Seneca (B2) 1, Salamanca (C) 1.
Pollsters: Andrews, Universal, Rodriguez, Larry Jones (Depew coach, Section VI chairman), Rob Genco (Silver Creek coach), Brett Sippel (Wilson coach), Tony Pulvirenti (Cardinal O’Hara coach), Derek Hill (official), Sil Dan (official).
