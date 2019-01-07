[BN] Blitz newsletter: What's next in Josh Allen's development?

Kicking off a series at BNBlitz.com analyzing the biggest questions surrounding the Bills this offseason, Vic Carucci connected with three former NFL players now in broadcasting who shared varied opinions on Josh Allen's rookie season.

"Josh Allen is must-watch TV ... his incompletions are exciting." — Phil Simms

"I don't know if I want my quarterback leading the team in rushing moving forward. If he does, he's going to have some surgeries along the way." — Rich Gannon

"Historically speaking, there's nothing to show that Josh Allen will be a successful quarterback in the NFL." — Geoff Schwartz

Bills sign top CFL receiver Duke Williams (report): The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Williams had 88 receptions for a league-best 1,579 and 11 touchdowns in his second season with the Edmonton Eskimos. He also went undrafted in 2016 after several off-the-field issues at Auburn and was cut by the Rams in preseason.

