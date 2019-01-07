Batavia police investigating weekend burglaries

Several Batavia businesses were struck by burglars and vandals over the weekend, according to the Batavia Police Department, which is investigating the incidents.

Police said the areas where burglaries took place were on Ellicott and Jackson streets, Harvester Avenue, Swan Street, Center Street, Apollo Drive and Liberty Street. The individuals broke windows or kicked in doors to gain entry to the businesses, police said. Items were taken at some businesses but not all of them.

Police said a white 1998 Dodge RAM 2500 diesel vehicle – which the individuals may still be driving – was stolen from one of the businesses. A collage of photos from surveillance video was released by Batavia Police.

Business owners are advised to remove all cash and valuable items prior to closing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Batavia Police Det. Eric Hill, at 585-345-6373, or the general police number, 585-345-6350. The confidential tip line number is 585-345-6370.