BASKERVILLE, Mary E. (Doyle)

Passed away on January 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George V. Baskerville Jr.; loving mother of Megan Baskerville; daughter of the late Frank and Betty (Cannan) Doyle; sister of John (Debbie) Doyle, Francis (Jean) Doyle, Patricia (late Wally) Preston, Susan (Dick Labin) Doyle, Richard (Gina) Doyle and the late Robert Doyle; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and family may call Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (South towns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 AM at Fellowship Wesleyan Church, 1645 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca, NY 14224. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Fellowship Wesleyan Church. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM
