BALLIET, Stanley R.

BALLIET - Stanley R. January 3, 2019, age 82, of Kenmore, NY, beloved husband of 41 years to the late Kathleen P. (nee Rak) Balliet; devoted father of Kimberly Balliet and Vincent Hayes. At Stanley's request, his body was donated to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program for the advancement of science. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, in honor of Stan.