Armed robber strikes Family Dollar on Jefferson Avenue

A man wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun robbed a Family Dollar store on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday night, according to a Buffalo police report.

The robbery happened at about 6:20 p.m. at 909 Jefferson, at the corner of High Street.

The robber stood behind a cashier with what appeared to be a gun and demanded money, according to the report. The suspect, who ran from the scene with cash, was wearing all black clothing in addition to the mask.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
