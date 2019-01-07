3 teens charged with burglary, grand larceny after allegedly taking school bus

Three teenagers from the Randolph Children's Home were taken into custody Monday after a school bus they allegedly stole overnight was found in Jamestown, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office was called to investigate break-ins at facilities in the Randolph Central School District, including a bus garage. The investigation determined the youths — two boys, aged 16 and 17, and a girl, 14 — ran away from the home and allegedly broke into the facilities, according to the Sheriff's Office.

All three were charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief, the Sheriff's Office said.

The 17-year-old was arraigned and held in Cattaraugus County Jail on $5,000 bail.

The 16-year-old boy and girl were remanded to the East Ferry Detention Facility in Buffalo, and scheduled to appear in court at a later date, the Sheriff's Office said.