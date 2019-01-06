WOODCOCK, Richard Wayne "Woody"

Passed away January 1,2019 in Port St. Lucie, FL, close family were present as he gently passed into the welcoming arms of his Lord and Savior. Richard married Diane (Luther) Woodcock on April 12, 1958, his loving wife of 60 years. He is survived by his children Mark (Andrea) Woodcock, Michael (Kelly) Woodcock, Timothy (Deborah) Woodcock and Robin Houser Benziger; three grandchildren, Carly (Dave) Dwyer, Tori Woodcock (fiance; Hayden) and Grayson Woodcock. His sister Hazel (Jack) Strachan, predeceased him. He is also survived by his brother Stanley (Carol) Woodcock and several sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. "Peace I leave with you" John 14:27. Memorial Service Monday, January 14, 2019 at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 1534 Ruie Rd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120 at 11 AM followed by a luncheon. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or Roswell Park Cancer Care Center. For more information go to www.treasurecoastseawinds.com