WHITE, Henrietta C. (Schmidt)

WHITE - Henrietta C. (nee Schmidt)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest January 3, 2019, devoted mother of Brian K. White and the late Mark C. (late Chris) White and Robert A. (Gail) White; cherished grandmother of Lindsey (Joseph J. Agate) White; adored great-grandmother of Braden M. White and Joseph A. Agate. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at Trinity Lutheran Church, 146 Reserve Rd., West Seneca, on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home, (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com