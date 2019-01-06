WHITAKER, Carol Ann

WHITAKER WHITAKER - Carol Ann Entered into rest January 2, 2019, at the age of 77; daughter of the late Daniel and Rosa (nee Morton) Whitaker; sister of the late James Whitaker and Aliscena Hargrave; dearest aunt of the Rev. Lawrence (Brenda D. Lee) Hargrave, of Rochester, NY, Gilbert (Yvonne) Hargrave, of Buffalo, NY, Donald (Jan) Hargrave, of Atlanta, GA and Janet (Arnold) James, of Baltimore, MD; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 12, 2019, from 10-11 AM at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St., where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Rev. Jonathan R. Staples, officiating. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Scholarship Fund of First Shiloh Baptist Church. Arrangements by the THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC.