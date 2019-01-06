VonSTEIN, Carol A. (Gabryszak)

December 24, 2018. Loving wife of the late James VonStein; special aunt of Mike (Cheryl) Gabryszak, Tammy (Dennis) Weber and Paul (Tara) Gabryszak; beloved sister of Richard (Nancy) and the late Thomas Gabryszak; dear stepmother of Michael, William and the late Scott VonStein; also survived by other nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a visitation Tuesday, January 8, from 3-7pm, at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to, the Wyoming County Community Hospital Foundation. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com