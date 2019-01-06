VAN DYKE, Mary Anne (Formerly Zalewski)

November 13, 2018. Beloved mother of Suzanne Zalewski; dear sister of Thomas (Lynnette) and James M. (Diane) Van Dyke; loving daughter of the late John and Helen Van Dyke; dear aunt of Jennifer Soucia, Eric, Adam, and Matthew Van Dyke. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Joseph's University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214. Arrangements by the Reger Funeral Home, Inc., 3135 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214.