VALENTE, Grace P. (Berrafato)

Of Kenmore, December 16, 2018. Beloved wife of Michael A. Valente; dear mother of Kathleen (Scott) Brown, Maria (Philip) Gerace, and Josette Cicero (Douglas Hamill); loving grandmother of Erica Barone, Alexandrea Brown, Marisa, Geena, and Josette Gerace; great-grandmother of Michael Barone Occhipinti; sister of Anne (late Dominic) Ruzzine, Paul (Joan), Richard (Debbie), Frank (Debra) Berrafato, and the late Anthony "Tony" (Maryanne) Berrafato, Josie (late Mike) Puglia, and Alberta "Debbie" Louisos; also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Delaware Ave. at Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, Saturday (January 12th) at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME. Memorials to Hospice Foundation of WNY, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, 14240 are preferred. Condolences may be offered online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com