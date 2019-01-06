UHTEG, Richard R.

80, passed away at home in Leesburg, Florida, surrounded by his family on December 21, 2018. Loving husband to Diane (nee Zoltowski) for 57 years. Devoted father of Richard J. (Rebecca), Daniel (Maureen), Deanne (Troy) Seelye, and Donna (Chris) Ketterer. Amazing grandfather to ten, and several step-grandchildren. Son of the late Louis and Eleanor; brother of beloved Patricia (Richard) Scheuneman, Robert (Patricia), and late Thomas (Debbie). Formerly employed at Western Electric, Carborundum, and Calspan. Previously resided in Buffalo and Clarence Center, New York; he was a volunteer fireman for Clarence Center Fire Company and an honor guardsman in the Plantation at Leesburg. Uhteg loved his family, golf, hunting, fishing, gardening and sports. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all whose path he crossed. Entombment to take place at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. Online condolences may be shared at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL.