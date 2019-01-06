Two Sherman residents face drug charges after traffic stop

Two Sherman residents were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Panama on Friday evening, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies charged Darian A. Leech, 22, and Benjamin A. Troyer, 19, after stopping the vehicle they were in for an alleged traffic violation on East Main Street.

Deputies said they discovered Leech, who was the driver, and Troyer, who was the passenger, had about two grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug packaging material and several scales. Both were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Leech and Troyer were arraigned in Town of Harmony Court and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail, with no bail.