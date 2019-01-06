TRABUCCO, Angeline E. (DiRenzo)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest January 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Trabucco; loving and devoted mother of Donne (Terry) DiFiglia, Joseph (Dawn) Trabucco, Alan (Jennifer) Trabucco; cherished grandmother of Paul, Jason, Dina (Carlo), Joey, Brittany, Meghan, Eric, and Katelynn; fond great-grandmother of six children; loving daughter of the late Theodore and Maria DiRenzo; dear sister of Carrie DiGiacomo and the late Anthony DiRenzo, Theresa Trotta, Flora Cicatello, Betty Cicatello and Ida Chirico; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church, 348 Porter Ave., Buffalo, on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com