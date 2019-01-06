TEZANOS, Dana C.

TEZANOS - Dana C. Of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Blasdell, NY. December 31, 2018, peacefully surrounded by his family. Loving father of Jennifer (Shawn) Pollard, Christopher (Kelli) Tezanos and Jill Tezanos; Devoted grandfather of Riley, Joshua, Hayley, Ryder, Avery and Porter; cherished son of Mary Jane (late Gervasio) Tezanos; brother of Rory (Ann) Tezanos and Jodi (Tony) Burvid; survived by several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in June 2019, in Buffalo, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Life Care Center of Sarasota, 8104 Tuttle Ave., Sarasota, FL 34243 (Attention: Activities Dept.)