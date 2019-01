SUTTLE, James Larry

SUTTLE - James Larry December 15, 2018; father of Jean L. Suttle. Funeral Services will be held in Forest Lawn Chapel on Tuesday, January 15 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canopy of Neighbors, 805 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209, www.canopyofneighbors.org Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.