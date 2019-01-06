Buffalo home invasion sends victim to hospital

A Buffalo man was punched, kicked and struck with a bat after several men forced their way into his apartment and forced a woman who was with him to leave with them, according to Buffalo police.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, a man living in the 100 block of Humboldt Parkway said someone he knew knocked on his door. When he answered it, a second suspect appeared, and they forced their way into his apartment, the report stated. After assaulting him, they rummaged through his apartment, cut up couch cushions, stole his credit card and demanded his PIN.

A woman who was with him was "roughed up" and forced to leave the apartment with the suspects, according to the report. The male victim was taken to Sisters Hospital for treatment. The suspects are wanted on felony burglary, assault and robbery charges.