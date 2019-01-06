STEVENS, Terrance L.

STEVENS - Terrance L. Departed this life, December 29, 2018. Friends may call at Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc., 995 Genesee Street, Sunday, January 6, 2019 from 4-6 PM. The family will receive friends Monday, January 7, 2019, 11 AM-12 Noon at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St., where funeral services will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca, NY. Share condolences at

