STECK, Lois C. (Aust)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest January 5, 2019, beloved wife of Raymond J. Steck; devoted mother of Lori (David) Benes, James (Terri) Steck, Teri (Jeffrey Szymanski) Steck and Daniel (Deborah Zizzi) Steck; cherished grandmother of Keith Benes, Kyle Benes, Leane Grzeskowiak, Christina Steck, Jakki Steck, Jaimie Steck and Daniel Steck; loving daughter of the late Lawrence and Cecelia Aust; dear sister of Margaret Davis and the late Dorothea Gioia, Lawrence Aust, Herbert Aust and Shirley Rogalski and loved by many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Wednesday morning at 11:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lois' memory to the S.P.C.A. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com