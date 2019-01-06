STEBBINS, Donald H.

STEBBINS - Donald H. Of Orchard Park, NY, January 3, 2019. Beloved husband of June A. (Van Remmen) Stebbins; dearest father of Patricia (Richard T.) Pullen, Michael Stebbins, Betty (Mark) Inch, John (Diane) Stebbins, Lynn Klein, and Richard (Julie) Stebbins; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; son of the late Walter M. and Agnes M. (Ryan) Stebbins; loving brother of Virginia (David) Ruzzine, Maryellen (William) Leppard and the late Gloria M. Kelleher; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), 65 Ridgewood Rd., Buffalo, NY Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 11:30 AM. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com