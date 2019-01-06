SPEAR, Garry D. "Gramps"

January 2, 2019. Beloved father of Robert (Kathie Gullo) Spear and James (Athena Clapper) Spear; loving companion of Mary Jo Smith; loving grandpa of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of Janice (Gary) Brokenshire. After falling ill early in December, Garry's strength kept him with us, and enabled him to earn his AA 30 year medallion on the same date as his passing, January 2, 2019. The family will be present to receive family and friends at a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 3-6 PM at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2669 Sheridan Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150. The family will also be present for a celebration of life on Sunday, January 27, 2019, from 2-5 PM at the Ridgeway Crystal Beach Kin Clubhouse, 2973 Hyman Ave., Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada, L0S 1N0.Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com