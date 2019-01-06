SMITH, Patricia M.

SMITH - Patricia M. December 28, 2018. Beloved daughter of the late Jack and Florence Smith; dear cousin of Virginia and Albert Bowers; special friend of Joseph Szafranski. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 9:30 AM, at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst, NY 14226. Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by Dietrich Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com.