SMITH, Elizabeth (Jolly)

Entered into eternal rest December 28, 2018. Friends may call at the THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Friday, January 11, 2019, from 12 Noon to 5 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 12, 2019, from 11 AM - 12 Noon at Faith Baptist Church, 626 Humboldt Pkwy., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share your condolences at

