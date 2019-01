SMITH, Arthur B., Jr.

SMITH - Arthur B., Jr. Of Eden, NY, January 2, 2019. Devoted son of the late Arthur Sr., and Doris Beehler Smith. Arthur was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked many years at Bethlehem Steel. A Memorial Service will be held, at 6:30PM on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at the Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY. Condolences: www.LaingFuneralHome.com.