SHORT, Stuart H.

SHORT - Stuart H. Age 84, January 3, 2019. Beloved father of Julie Johnson, Laurie Moretti, Shari Propes and Rachael Short; brother of Loma Lutz. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Wednesday, January 9, at 7PM, at John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc., 25 William St., (between Morgan and Broad St.), in Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Diamonds In The Ruff Animal Rescue or to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences may be shared online at www.rothfuneral.com