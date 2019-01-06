SCAGNELLI, Bridget M. (Knoll)

January 3, 2018. Beloved companion of Kevin J. Safe; mother of Amanda Jurczak and Joseph Scagnelli; daughter of Kathleen Herby and the late Melvin Knoll; sister of Melvin Knoll II and Merry Acosta. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends, Monday, from 6-9PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William Street). Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com