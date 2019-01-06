ROWLAND, Edward E.

ROWLAND - Edward E. Of Orchard Park, NY, January 2, 2019; beloved husband of 37 years to Penny J. Rowland; loving father of Edward (Amy) Rowland and Stephanie (Casey) Shanahan; cherished grandfather of Emma, Lucas, Gwenyth and Evelyn; son of Mary Ellen (late Harry) Rowland; brother of Bette (Paul) Proulx; brother-in-law of Claude (Sally) Laur, Bethany (Bill) Klinke and Mike (Carol) Laur. Ed was an employee at the Tonawanda Engine Plant and had worked for General Motors for 47 years. The family will receive friends Monday, 2-4 and 7-9 at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 East Quaker St., Orchard Park. Services from the funeral home Tuesday at 11 AM. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, Inc. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com