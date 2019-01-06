Repossessed vehicle gets repo man in trouble with the law

A repo man is due in Lewiston Town Court on Wednesday to answer charges stemming from a vehicle he repossessed the day after Christmas.

Lawrence W. Worsley, 38, of Albion, told police he works for a company called Nosugref Recovery and he had just repossessed a Nissan Murano from a Ransomville resident, who reportedly removed the vehicle’s license plates.

En route to Buffalo with the vehicle, Worsley told police he took a wrong turn and ended up on the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, headed into Canada.

Turning back, he was stopped by Customs and Border Protection agents for not having license plates. A secondary inspection then turned up a small amount of marijuana inside the vehicle, according to reports. Worsley was charged with four unspecified infractions, police said.