QUINN, Joan (Mulholland)

January 5, 2019, of Tonawanda, NY, beloved wife of the late Timothy; loving mother of Bridget (David M.D.) Walborn, Timothy (Belinda), Katie (late Dan) Krasinski, Kelly Caputy and Anne (Michael) Clayton; cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; dear sister of Anne (John) Dotzey and the late Mary Schmatz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 11, from 4-8 PM at the PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christopher Church Saturday, January 12, at 9:30 AM (please assemble at the church). Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com