Police find dead man in stolen car that sank in Erie Canal

A man was found dead in a stolen car after it apparently entered the Erie Canal in North Tonawanda, floated a distance and sank Saturday evening.

Police, fire and dive rescue teams converged on the Service Drive boat docks after a call came in shortly before 11 p.m. reporting a vehicle floating in the canal with its headlights on, North Tonawanda police said. The car had been reported stolen in Buffalo at 7:33 p.m., said Capt. Thomas Krantz.

"Upon arrival by first responders, the vehicle sunk before anyone could get to the vehicle which was in the middle of the canal between North Tonawanda and Tonawanda," Krantz said in a prepared statement.

Police withheld the name of the man in the car pending notification and confirmation of his identity by family.