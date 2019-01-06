PICKHARDT, Deborah Susan

PICKHARDT - Deborah Susan Of Elma, November 16, 2018. Debbie passed away unexpectedly at Buffalo General Hospital on Friday, November 16, 2018, at the age of 59. She was a graduate of Cornell University and the University of Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Science. Debbie spent her career at the Western New York Child Psychiatric Center in Buffalo, NY where she committed her professional life to the care of at-risk children and adolescents. Debbie was recently predeceased by her brother-in-law, Victor Perez Maldonado. She is survived by two sons, Nathaniel Cotton and Matthew Cotton; parents, Charles and Susan Pickhardt; brothers, Steven Pickhardt (Janine), Kevin Pickhardt (Sarah), Jonathan Pickhardt; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Memorial Service and reception celebrating Debbie's life will be held 11 AM on Saturday, January 12, at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, 2000 Highland Ave., Rochester, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbie's memory to the American Heart Association. Online gifts can be directed to Debbie's page at www.debbiesgift.org To share a memory of Debbie or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com