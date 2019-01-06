PIAZZA- RENALDO, Renee (Barbieri)

PIAZZA- RENALDO - Renee

(nee Barbieri)

January 2, 2019. Passed peacefully at the age of 90 surrounded by family. Predeceased by her loving husband Basil Piazza; survived by her children James (Joann) Renaldo, Ellen Renaldo, John (Tina) Renaldo; grandmother of Kyle, Max, Ashley and Brent; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Renee was a graduate of Nardin Academy and Rosary Hill College. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.