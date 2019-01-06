Peter Savage re-elected as Erie County Legislature chairman

Democratic Erie County Legislator Peter Savage was re-elected chairman of the Erie County Legislature last week in a 10-1 vote despite an earlier, failed effort by the Republican-supported minority caucus to create a new, bipartisan majority coalition.

Savage, a Buffalo resident, was elected chairman Thursday by all but veteran legislator Thomas Loughran, D-Amherst. Loughran was passed over for the chairmanship last year and steadfastly refused to support Savage as chairman last year or this year.

The Democrats technically held a one-vote majority in the Legislature last year, but their priorities were affected by swing votes from both legislators Loughran and Kevin Hardwick, R-City of Tonawanda. Last month, Hardwick announced he would switch sides and join the Democratic Caucus, strengthening the Legislature's Democratic majority this year.