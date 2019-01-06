Peter Savage re-elected as Erie County Legislature chairman
Democratic Erie County Legislator Peter Savage was re-elected chairman of the Erie County Legislature last week in a 10-1 vote despite an earlier, failed effort by the Republican-supported minority caucus to create a new, bipartisan majority coalition.
Savage, a Buffalo resident, was elected chairman Thursday by all but veteran legislator Thomas Loughran, D-Amherst. Loughran was passed over for the chairmanship last year and steadfastly refused to support Savage as chairman last year or this year.
The Democrats technically held a one-vote majority in the Legislature last year, but their priorities were affected by swing votes from both legislators Loughran and Kevin Hardwick, R-City of Tonawanda. Last month, Hardwick announced he would switch sides and join the Democratic Caucus, strengthening the Legislature's Democratic majority this year.
How fallout from his budget deal with Democrats led to Hardwick's split with GOP
Share this article