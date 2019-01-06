PAWLOWSKI, Philip E. and Ada J.

PAWLOWSKI - Philip E. and Ada J. Of Buffalo, entered into rest peacefully surrounded by family. Beloved mother and father of Ingrid (Pavan "Lala") and Hannah (James); also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem, on Saturday from 2-4 for a gathering in Ada and Philip's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com