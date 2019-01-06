O'MARA, Ronald J., P.E.

O'MARA - Ronald J., P.E. January 1, 2019, age 82, of Williamsville, NY, beloved husband of 54 years to Caroline (nee Wendel) O'Mara; dearest father of Colleen Marie O'Mara and Kevin Wendel O'Mara; devoted grandfather of Elsie O'Mara Otto; brother-in-law of John Wendel; dear uncle of one nephew and four nieces. Ron established a multi-disciplined professional engineering design firm, Ronald J. O'Mara P.E. P.C. in 1992. The firm continues to provide services today as OMARA Engineering P.C.. The family enjoyed many years of traveling and skiing together. Ron was an avid sailor at their summer home on Lake Chautauqua. He enjoyed playing chess with his friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 12th from 11 AM to 2 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill), Williamsville, NY, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2 PM and a Celebration of Ron's Life will continue immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory may be made to the American Society of Mechanical Engineering (ASME), Buffalo Section, C/O Paul Kluczynski, Treasurer, 5541 Herndale Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221, where a scholarship fund will be established in his name. Please Share your memories of Ron at www.AMIGONE.com